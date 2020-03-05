Larissa McConnell work

Fiber, mixed media works by Gustavus Adolphus College costume design and technology instructor Larrisa McConnell Friday through March 28 at Arts Center of Saint Peter.

Arts Center of St. Peter — “Graftworks: Fiber, Mixed Media by Larissa McConnell” Friday through March 28 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday; with artist comments at 3:30 p.m. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Landscape paintings by Andrew Judkins this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.

Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Printmakers exhibit through Friday in gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Carnegie Art Center — “Things That Matter” by James Tanner and Janice Tanner and “Mid-Century Modern and Beyond” by Le Ann Gehring-Ryan through March 21 at 120 South Broad St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Conkling Gallery, MSU — Works by Master of Arts student Sarah Huttner through March 23 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Reception 7 p.m. March 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza” through April 19 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Lecture 3:30 p.m. March 22 in Bjorling Recital Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 410 Project — at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Places and Faces: Works by Marjie Laizure and Margie Larson” Friday through April at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Friday. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.

Waseca Arts Center — Southern Minnesota Juried High School Exhibit through Friday at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Mixed-media works on paper by Brad and Ann Widness through March 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

