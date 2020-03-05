Arts Center of St. Peter — “Graftworks: Fiber, Mixed Media by Larissa McConnell” Friday through March 28 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday; with artist comments at 3:30 p.m. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Landscape paintings by Andrew Judkins this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Printmakers exhibit through Friday in gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Carnegie Art Center — “Things That Matter” by James Tanner and Janice Tanner and “Mid-Century Modern and Beyond” by Le Ann Gehring-Ryan through March 21 at 120 South Broad St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — Works by Master of Arts student Sarah Huttner through March 23 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Reception 7 p.m. March 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza” through April 19 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Lecture 3:30 p.m. March 22 in Bjorling Recital Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Places and Faces: Works by Marjie Laizure and Margie Larson” Friday through April at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Friday. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Southern Minnesota Juried High School Exhibit through Friday at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Mixed-media works on paper by Brad and Ann Widness through March 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
