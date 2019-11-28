Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; closed today.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club’s exhibit and “Then and Now” and “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” at 424 Warren St.; Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; closed today and Friday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Vintage tobacco tins and pop bottles display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; closed today and Friday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display opens Friday at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (no admission fee Friday); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; closed today. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Centennial Student Union Gallery — “Art Education Curates SAL” exhibit through Dec. 13 in MSU Centennial Student Union’s lower level. Gallery open during student center holiday hours.
MSU Conkling Gallery — “Senior Show 2” works by second group of graduating seniors through Dec. 6 at 139 Nelson Hall. Gallery holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The 410 Project — Sculptures by Meghan Rosenau Friday through Dec. 15 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Holiday hours: 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
VINE Community Center — Textile works on display through Dec. 27 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.; exhibit may be viewed during center holiday hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.