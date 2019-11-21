Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club’s exhibit through December, reception 1-3 p.m. Saturday; and “Then and Now” through December and “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 at 424 Warren St.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Vintage tobacco tins and pop bottles display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Members’ Exhibition through Dec. 21 at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery — “Art Education Curates SAL” exhibit Monday through Dec. 13 in MSU Centennial Student Union’s lower level. Gallery hours: 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Works by Kyle Fokken through Friday at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
First Congregational United Church of Christ — ”Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists”through Friday at 150 Stadium Court. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Four Pillars Gallery — “Reimagined Landscapes: Photographs by Minnesota State University photography students” through Friday on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “the patience is in the living: Works by visual artist/St. Paul Academy and Summit School instructor Mara Duvra” through Dec. 11 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — “Senior Show 2” works by second group of graduating seniors through Dec. 6 at 139 Nelson Hall. Reception 7 p.m. Monday. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
The 410 Project — Works by Robert Dickinson through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
VINE Community Center — Textile works on display through Dec. 27 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.
Waseca Arts Center — Works by at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Face to Face: Illustrations by Mankato graphic artist Derek Wehrwein” through Nov. 27 in BLC’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center gallery, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
