Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club’s exhibit “Then and Now” through December and “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 at 424 Warren St.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Vintage tobacco tins display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Members’ Exhibition through Dec. 21 at 120 South Broad St. Opening reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery — Installation students exhibit through Friday. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Works by Kyle Fokken through Nov. 22 at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
First Congregational United Church of Christ — ”Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists”through Nov. 22 at 150 Stadium Court. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Four Pillars Gallery — “Reimagined Landscapes: Photographs by Minnesota State University photography students” through Nov. 22 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “the patience is in the living: Works by visual artist/St. Paul Academy and Summit School instructor Mara Duvra” through Dec. 11 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — “Senior Show” works by first group of graduating seniors through Nov. 19 at 139 Nelson Hall. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
The 410 Project — Works by Robert Dickinson through Nov. 24 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
VINE Community Center — Textile works on display through Dec. 27 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St. Reception for “Oh My! Textiles” 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Waseca Arts Center — Works by Amy Toscani, Chel Mattson and Rev. Jack Dahl through Nov. 15 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Face to Face: llustrations by Mankato graphic artist Derek Wehrwein” through Nov. 27 in BLC’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center gallery, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
