A section of a wooden water main from Fourth and Washington streets in Mankato is part of the Historical Society's "Believe It Or Not" exhibit.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club’s exhibit “Then and Now” through December and “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 at 424 Warren St. Anniversary week hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; no admission fee Friday or Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Vintage tobacco tins display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family,” “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Centennial Student Union Gallery — Installation students exhibit through Nov. 15. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Emy Frentz Gallery — Works by Kyle Fokken Friday through Nov. 22 at 523 S. Second St. Reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

First Congregational United Church of Christ — ”Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists” through Nov. 22 at 150 Stadium Court. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Four Pillars Gallery — “Reimagined Landscapes: Photographs by Minnesota State University photography students” through Nov. 22 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 6-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection” through Nov. 9 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MSU Conkling Gallery — Student sculpture exhibit through Monday at 139 Nelson Hall. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

The 410 Project — Annual Halloween Exhibition through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Waseca Arts Center — Works by Amy Toscani, Chel Mattson and Rev. Jack Dahl through Nov. 15 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Works by retiring Bethany professor Bill Bulkowski concludes today on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

