Arts Center of St. Peter — “Primitive People: Playful and Predatory: Works by Cyle Gruver” and “Pillow Talk: Works by Pioneer Spinners and Fiber Artists” through Saturday at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 and “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Saturday at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Daughters of the American Revolution’s U.S. Constitution display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibits may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Signals and Echos: Drawings by Lois Peterson and ceramic-based sculptural works by Nicholas Darcourt” through Saturday at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Emy Frentz Gallery — “Deliquescent: Art in Motion: Acrylic paintings by Lori Wolf of Mankato” through Friday at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
First Congregational United Church of Christ — ”Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists” — through Nov. 22 at 150 Stadium Court. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection” through Nov. 9 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — Sculpture exhibit “Shelterbelt” by Nadine B. Andreas artist in residence Mary Johnson through Oct. 11. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Mykitas Epoch: Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere: Exhibit by 2010 alumnus C.V. Peterson” through Oct. 18 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center Art Wing. Hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Four Pillars Gallery — “Land, Sea and Sky: Oil Paintings by Berndt Hillmann” through Oct. 18 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 410 Project — Works by Minnesota State University art students through Oct. 6 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “College Conglomerate” 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
VINE Community Center — Watercolors by Karen Verburg through Oct. 25 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.
Waseca Arts Center — Carvings by Robin Warburton and installation by Anna Segner at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Where the Dust Settles: Works by Wisconsin-based pastel artist Suzanne Manthe” through Saturday on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
