Four Pillars Berndt Hillman

A work displayed in “Land, Sea and Sky: Oil Paintings by Berndt Hillmann" on view through Oct. 18 in The Four Pillars Gallery on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, New Ulm.

Arts Center of St. Peter — “Primitive People: Playful and Predatory: Works by Cyle Gruver” and “Pillow Talk: Works by Pioneer Spinners and Fiber Artists” through Saturday at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 and “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Saturday at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Daughters of the American Revolution’s U.S. Constitution display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibits may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Carnegie Art Center — “Signals and Echos: Drawings by Lois Peterson and ceramic-based sculptural works by Nicholas Darcourt” through Saturday at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Emy Frentz Gallery — “Deliquescent: Art in Motion: Acrylic paintings by Lori Wolf of Mankato” through Friday at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

First Congregational United Church of Christ — ”Autumn Visions: Exhibit of Photographs and Paintings by Local Artists” — through Nov. 22 at 150 Stadium Court. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection” through Nov. 9 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MSU Conkling Gallery — Sculpture exhibit “Shelterbelt” by Nadine B. Andreas artist in residence Mary Johnson through Oct. 11. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Mykitas Epoch: Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere: Exhibit by 2010 alumnus C.V. Peterson” through Oct. 18 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center Art Wing. Hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Four Pillars Gallery — “Land, Sea and Sky: Oil Paintings by Berndt Hillmann” through Oct. 18 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 410 Project — Works by Minnesota State University art students through Oct. 6 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “College Conglomerate” 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VINE Community Center — Watercolors by Karen Verburg through Oct. 25 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.

Waseca Arts Center — Carvings by Robin Warburton and installation by Anna Segner at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Where the Dust Settles: Works by Wisconsin-based pastel artist Suzanne Manthe” through Saturday on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

