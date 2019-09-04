Arts Center of St. Peter — “Primitive People: Playful and Predatory: Works by Cyle Gruver” and “Pillow Talk: Works by Pioneer Spinners and Fiber Artists” Friday through Sept. 28 at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Reception 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Sept. 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Displays about fair trade at 100 E. Main St. Exhibits may be viewed during library’s holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, discounts available.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Acrylic paintings by Lori Wolf of Mankato Friday through Sept. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Reception for “Deliquescent: Art in Motion” 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Gallery — Works by Fashion Photography Club through Sept. 23 on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — Photographer Regan Golden’s artist-in-residence exhibit “chrono-flora” through Sept. 16 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Reception 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery — “Imaginary Memories: A Collection of Fantastical Art by Steve Leske through Sept. 13 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection Monday, Sept. 9, through Nov. 9 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Monday; gallery talk by collector Daniel Shogren 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and Nobel Conference reception 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — Illustrations by Alex Judkins through Sept. 15 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Waseca Arts Center — Maggie Elstad’s “Eagles” Community Room exhibit, “Creative Genius: ICAN of Waseca” Great Hall Gallery exhibit and “Work in Progress” Beckmann Gallery exhibit through Friday, Sept. 6, at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Where the Dust Settles: Works by Wisconsin-based pastel artist Suzanne Manthe” through Sept. 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday.
