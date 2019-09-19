Arts Center of St. Peter — “Primitive People: Playful and Predatory: Works by Cyle Gruver” and “Pillow Talk: Works by Pioneer Spinners and Fiber Artists” through Sept. 28 at 315 S.Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 and “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Sept. 28 at 424 Warren St. Opening reception for “Believe it or Not” exhibit 10 a.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Daughters of the American Revolution’s U.S. Constitution display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibits may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Signals and Echos: Drawings by Lois Peterson and ceramic-based sculptural works by Nicholas Darcourt” through Sept. 28 at 120 South Broad St. Gallery talk 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Emy Frentz Gallery — “Deliquescent: Art in Motion: Acrylic paintings by Lori Wolf of Mankato” through Sept. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection” through Nov. 9 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Nobel Conference reception 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Gallery — Works by Fashion Photography Club through Monday, Sept. 23, on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — Sculpture exhibit “Shelterbelt” by Nadine B. Andreas artist in residence Mary Johnson Monday, Sept. 23 through Oct. 11. Artist’s lecture 7 p.m. Monday in Ostrander Auditorium, CSU. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Mykitas Epoch: Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere: Exhibit by 2010 alumnus C.V. Peterson” through Oct. 18 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center Art Wing. Reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24. Hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Four Pillars Gallery — “Land, Sea and Sky: Oil Paintings by Berndt Hillmann” Friday through Sept. 13 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 410 Project — Works by Minnesota State University art students Friday through Oct. 6 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “College Conglomerate” 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
VINE Community Center — Watercolors by Karen Verburg through Oct. 25 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.
Waseca Arts Center — Carvings by Robin Warburton and installation by Anna Segner at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Where the Dust Settles: Works by Wisconsin-based pastel artist Suzanne Manthe” through Sept. 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
