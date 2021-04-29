Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “6 feet apART: Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2021” Saturday through May 13 at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level). Works by Darby Rose Hurlbert, Claire Strohmeyer, Bryanna Filip and Hanna Calkins. Reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment only, call 345-5566.
Four Pillars Gallery — Installation by Minnesota State University students through May 7 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
The 410 Project — “Me´lange”, mixed-media installation by Nina Robinson through May 9 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through the end of May, 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.
