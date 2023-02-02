Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of stained and fused glass by Bob Vogel, of St. Peter, through Feb. 17 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Carnegie Art Center — “Common Thread: Works by Textile Center Artists,” Kay Herbst Helms’ photography exhibit: “Honor the Water” and works by Evan Mykel through Feb. 18 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — Cindy Breck’s acrylic paintings: “Memoirs Group Portraits” through Feb. 9 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Cala: Contemporary Woodwork: Handmade Furniture by Harold Enamorado” through Friday at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
