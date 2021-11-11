The 410 Project — ”Convergence: Paintings by Craig Groe and Charlie Putnam” Friday through Dec. 4 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Potluck: Buy-and-take exhibition of functional pottery” through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit: “Architectural Elements” and “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Four Pillars Gallery — Works by Jane Liedman, of New Ulm, through Friday on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Paint and Brush: Works by VINE member-artists” — through Dec. 1 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Sculpted environments created by Steven Lemke through Nov. 24 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
