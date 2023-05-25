Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Senior studio art majors exhibition through Saturday in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mythic Gardens of the Future: New Work by Brian Frink” through June 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Impressions: Works by Denise Friesen, Joel Moline, Brad Widness and Brent Oglesbee” through June 24 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5-7 p.m. June 23.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Works by students at Cathedral High School, New Ulm Public High School, Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School and River Bend Educational District through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
410 Project — Installation by Shelley Caldwell through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
VINE Community Center’s Fifth Floor Gallery — Mark Braun’s exhibit “Life Events Done in Pencil” through June 8 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Paintings by Brad Donner and woodcarvings by Robin Warburton through June 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
