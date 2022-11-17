Randy Wood photo

Randy Wood’s street photography on display through Dec. 30 at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center in Mankato.

 Randy Wood

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; reception 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3; hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — “Emanate: Works by Amanda Jordan, Selena Medellin, Kelly Munson and Alice Smith” through Tuesday on lower level of CSU. Gallery open during student union hours.

Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition” through Dec. 2 in Nelson Hall. Exhibiting artists: Amanda Jordan, Allyiah Mahlman, Megan Miller, Melissa-Anne Myers, April Paquette, Emily Rhoda, Madison Rosengren, Emily Santiago, Eli Schmming, Kayla Schwichtenberg and Rachel Schwichtenberg. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Landscape paintings by Stephanie Spencer, of Blue Earth, through Wednesday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” Monday through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Monday. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — “What is Free: Exhibition of Photography by Patti Ruskey” through Nov. 26 at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — Juried art show through Dec. 16 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. Friday (this is a rescheduled date). Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “An Artist’s Subject Matter: Paintings by Paul Burmeister” through Wednesday at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.

