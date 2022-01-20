Jerry Bachman self portrait

Jerry Bachman's self portrait is among the prints and drawings on display this month at Blue Earth County Historical Society's history center.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Works by Jerry Bachman, Mankato’s New Year’s baby of 1948, this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — MRCI day services group show this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe” through Tuesday on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.

Gallery talk 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Hand-forged metal vessels created by Adam Oldre through Feb. 16 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Lecture about “Regenerated: A Case of Metal Existing in Time and Space” 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.

