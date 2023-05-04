Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mythic Gardens of the Future: New Work by Brian Frink” Friday through June 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Lisa Bergh and Andrew Nordin through May 13 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Works by students at Cathedral High School, New Ulm Public High School, Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School and River Bend Educational District Friday through May 26 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Senior studio art majors exhibition Saturday through May 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
410 Project — “Mystic Wild: Exhibition of Paintings by Markus Bean” through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — Junior exhibition through May 17 in the Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
VINE Community Center — Second Floor Gallery: “Abstract Expressionistic Self-Portraits” through May 17; Fifth Floor Gallery: “Mark Braun’s “Life Events Done in Pencil” through June 8. Both exhibits at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Spring semester campus art show through Friday at 715 Luther Drive. Reception: 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
