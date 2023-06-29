Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — ”Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” Saturday through December at 424 Warren St. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — New exhibits: “Gut Heil!: Turnverein Artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” and permanent exhibits including “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — ”Queer Experience Regional Exhibition” through Saturday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center — Works by Adelaide Magner through Oct. 21 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. “Celebrating the Past, Cultivating the Future: Agriculture in Nicollet County” opens Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; holiday may affect schedule. Admission: $7, ages 18 to 54: $6, ages 55 and older; free admission to NCHS members.
The Smallest Cog — Works by St. Peter photographer Cheryl Casteen through July at 115 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter: Exhibit may be viewed during bike store hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
VINE Community Center’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Any Thing But Trashy,” exhibit of art made from recycled materials through Aug. 9 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center holiday hours: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
