Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Resisting Resistance: 300 Drawings by Abby Dalek” through Feb. 26 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Works by Jerry Bachman, Mankato’s New Year’s baby of 1948, this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — MRCI day services group show this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
The 410 Project — “Perspective Through Prints and Installation” by Wardah Sabrie through Feb. 12 at 523 S. Front St.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Hand-forged metal vessels created by Adam Oldre through Feb. 16 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Through the Lens” group photography exhibition through March 30 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
