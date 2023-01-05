Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
