Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Works by Jerry Bachman this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe” through Jan. 25 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Gallery talk 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.