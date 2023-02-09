The 410 Project — “Lady to Lady: Work by Theresa Crozier and Jenna Freimuth” through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Common Thread: Works by Textile Center Artists,” Kay Herbst Helms’ photography exhibit: “Honor the Water” and works by Evan Mykel through Feb. 18 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of stained and fused glass by Bob Vogel, of St. Peter, through Feb. 17 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt" and "Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art" Monday through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Opening reception for Darcourt and Catlett’s concurrent exhibits 7-9 p.m. Monday, 7:30 p.m. artist talk. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
VINE Community Center galleries — Fifth floor: Cindy Breck’s acrylic paintings: “Memoirs Group Portraits” concludes today; second floor: “Serendipity Jungle,” Art Quest’s smaller-scale versions of Henri Rousseau’s paintings through March 1 at 421 E. Hickory St. Some pieces available for purchase, portion of proceeds benefit VINE’s art programming. Center hours 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by Michael P. Aaness and James Taylor through March 17 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. March 17. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Cala: Contemporary Woodwork: Handmade Furniture by Harold Enamorado” through March 2 at 715 Luther Drive. Opening reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
