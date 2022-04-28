Mask by Salinas (web only)

Paper masks are among the artworks on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s “Changing Minds: New Works by Patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.” The exhibit's dates have been extended and its 200 works are now on view through May 7.

 Edie Schmierbach

Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Changing Minds III: New Work by Patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center” through May 7 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Twilight Garden Club display this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Four Pillars Gallery — Minnesota State University installation through Friday on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23, 2023, at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave. St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; admission: adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — Paintings and drawings by Vincent Kenobbie through May 7 at 523 S. Front St. Reception/silent auction 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Everything Under the Sun” exhibit of a variety of art media through May 17 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — Works by North Mankato artist Ann Judkins and annual high school show through Friday at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center — Campuswide art exhibit through May 7 at Bethany Lutheran College, 715 Luther Drive; reception 7 p.m. May 7. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

