Carnegie Art Center — Paintings and drawings by Craig Groe through April 23 at 120 S. Broad St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Changing Minds III: New Work by Patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center” through April 30 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery — Minnesota State University installation through April 29 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Drawings by imprisoned Turkish journalist/artist Fevzi Yazici and new acquisitions to museum’s collection through April 24 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — “Portraits from the Margins: Prints and paintings of Arab American Women” through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Everything Under the Sun” exhibit of a variety of art media through May 17 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by North Mankato artist Ann Judkins and annual high school show through April 29 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
