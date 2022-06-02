Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Window display of Ashcan School paintings through July 4 on lower floor of Jackson Campus Center. May be viewed during campus center hours.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — The Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed-media works by Lisa Bierer through June 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 and photo exhibit “Seasons of Southern Minnesota” through July 2 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; admission: adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — Recent works by Anwen Teachout Friday through June 25 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. today through Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — WAC Youth Member Exhibit and aprons by fiber artist Yvonne Cory, of Easton, through Friday at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
