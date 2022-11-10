Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; reception 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3; hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Charlie Putnam and Ben Determan through Saturday at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — “Emanate: Works by Amanda Jordan, Selena Medellin, Kelly Munson and Alice Smith” through Nov. 22 on lower level of CSU. Reception 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Gallery open during student union hours.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition” Monday through Dec. 2 in Nelson Hall. Reception 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Exhibiting artists: Amanda Jordan, Allyiah Mahlman, Megan Miller, Melissa-Anne Myers, April Paquette, Emily Rhoda, Madison Rosengren, Emily Santiago, Eli Schmming, Kayla Schwichtenberg and Rachel Schwictenberg. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Landscape paintings by Stephanie Spencer, of Blue Earth, through Nov. 23 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Student Creative Suite ‘22” concludes today in 800 W. College Drive, St. Peter. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — “What is Free: Exhibition of Photography by Patti Ruskey” Friday through Nov. 26 at 523 South Front St. Opening reception: 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “An Artist’s Subject Matter: Paintings by Paul Burmeister” through Nov. 23 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
