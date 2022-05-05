Four Pillars Gallery — Kiddo Show: Works by pre-K through sixth-grade students Friday through June 3 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 5 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Changing Minds III: New Work by Patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center” through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Twilight Garden Club display this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Undergraduate Research: Creative Works Exhibit through Friday on lower level of CSU; gallery open during CSU hours.
Conkling Gallery, Minnesota State University — Spring Senior Exhibit 03 through Friday in Nelson Hall 139. Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2022 Saturday through May 21 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Opening reception 4 p.m. Saturday for Megan Aber, Gigi deGrood, Preston Hanstad, Heather Holten, Anna-Olivia Machado, Hannah Rickinger, Sophie Seivert, Livija Shaeffer, Sanjeeda Shutrishna, Serena Small, Jennifer Stageberg, Gretchen Van Ess and Geneva VanWyk.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23, 2023, at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave. St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; admission: adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — Paintings and drawings by Vincent Kenobbie through Saturday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. today through Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Everything Under the Sun” exhibit of a variety of art media through May 17 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — WAC Youth Member Exhibit and fiber art by Yvonne Cory through June 3 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center — Campuswide art exhibit through Saturday at Bethany Lutheran College, 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 1-9 p.m. today and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
