Arts Center of St. Peter — Mixed-media works by Larissa McConnell through April 10 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “A Passing: The Vanishing Family Farm” photo exhibit by Randy Wood through Wednesday and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment only, call 345-5566.
Four Pillars Gallery — “Intentionally Accidental Gallery Show” through April 3 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “From These Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman” through April 18 at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.
The 410 Project — “Cover Ups and Remnants: Mixed Media Paintings by Daniel Kerkhoff” through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Waseca Arts Center — Photographs by Areca Roe and works on canvas by Jeffery Hansen through April 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Please note that exhibits and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, : 418 S. Second Street, Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
