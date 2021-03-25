Deja Vu (copy)

Detail from a mixed media piece by Larissa McConnell. Her works, along with new ceramic pieces by Joel Moline, on display through April 10 at the Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.

Arts Center of St. Peter — Mixed-media works by Larissa McConnell through April 10 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “A Passing: The Vanishing Family Farm” photo exhibit by Randy Wood through Wednesday and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment only, call 345-5566.

Four Pillars Gallery — “Intentionally Accidental Gallery Show” through April 3 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “From These Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman” through April 18 at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.

The 410 Project — “Cover Ups and Remnants: Mixed Media Paintings by Daniel Kerkhoff” through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Waseca Arts Center — Photographs by Areca Roe and works on canvas by Jeffery Hansen through April 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Please note that exhibits and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press, : 418 S. Second Street, Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

