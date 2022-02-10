Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Hand-forged metal vessels created by Adam Oldre through Wednesday on BLC’s campus, Luther Court. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Resisting Resistance: 300 Drawings by Abby Dalek” through Feb. 26 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Works by Jerry Bachman, Mankato’s New Year’s baby of 1948, this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — MRCI day services group show this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery — Works by Ann and Brad Widness through Feb. 18 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Drawings by imprisoned Turkish journalist/artist Fevzi Yazici Monday through April 24 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Reception for “Fevzi Yazici: DARK WHITE” 7-9 p.m. Monday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Schaefer Art Gallery — Traveling McKnight Foundation exhibition through Feb. 27 in Schaefer Fine Arts Center at Gustavus Adolphus College. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exhibit features works by 2020 McKnight Artist Fellows and 2019 McKnight Artists-in-Residence at Northern Clay Center.
The 410 Project — “Perspective Through Prints and Installation” by Wardah Sabrie through Saturday at 523 S. Front St.; Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Through the Lens” group photography exhibition through March 30 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
