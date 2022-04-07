Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.