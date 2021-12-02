Carnegie Art Center — Members exhibition through Dec. 18 at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Potluck: Buy-and-take exhibition” through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit: “Architectural Elements” and “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” throughout this month, 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Christmas Village on display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery — Thirteenth annual juried show through Dec. 17 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe” through Jan. 25 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — ”Convergence: Paintings by Craig Groe and Charlie Putnam” through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Fall Campus Art Show through Dec. 11, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Waseca Arts Center — Works by Gregory T. Wilkins, of Mankato, through Jan. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca; Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
