The 410 Project — Annual juried exhibition Friday through March 4 at 523 South Front St. Opening reception and awards 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Common Thread: Works by Textile Center Artists,” Kay Herbst Helms’ photography exhibit: “Honor the Water” and works by Evan Mykel through Saturday at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Gallery — Thesis exhibition by Carolyn Hartwell through Feb. 24 on lower level of CSU. Hours: Open during CSU hours.
CSU’s Conkling Gallery — MA thesis works by Kelly Munson and Kristen Brown through Feb. 23 at Nelson Hall 139. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of stained and fused glass by Bob Vogel, of St. Peter, through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt” and “Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” Monday through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center; 4 p.m. Feb. 26 — lecture by Catlett scholar Melanie Herzog/poetry reading by Philip S Bryant; dance program, 1:30 p.m. March 21. Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
VINE Community Center — “Serendipity Jungle,” Art Quest’s smaller-scale versions of Henri Rousseau’s paintings through March 1 on second floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Some pieces available for purchase, portion of proceeds benefit VINE’s art programming. Center hours 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by Michael P. Aaness and James Taylor through March 17 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. March 17. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Cala: Contemporary Woodwork: Handmade Furniture by Harold Enamorado” through March 2 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.