Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories,” Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit “Architectural Elements” and “Recent Works by Jerry Bachman: Mankato’s New Year’s Baby of 1948,” this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — New works by Josh Winkler through March 26 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Mixed media collage paintings by Daniel Kerkoff through March 26 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery — Minnesota State University printmakers exhibit through March 25 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Drawings by imprisoned Turkish journalist/artist Fevzi Yazici and new acquisitions to museum’s collection through April 24 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Spring break hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; video walk-through tours available on the museum’s website.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — Maxwell McInnis exhibit: “Dress Shopping at the Davenport Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center” through April 6 at Schaefer Fine Arts Center Studio Arts Building. Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
The 410 Project — Mixed media works by Abigail Rain through March 26 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Treaty Site History Center, St. Peter — ”Welcome New Neighbor: Refugee Resettlement in Southern Minnesota 1948-1952” through March 26 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission fees: $6 adults, $5 for ages 65 and older, $4 for ages 5-17; no admission fee for ages 4 and younger or members of Nicollet County Historical Society.
Waseca Art Center — Paintings by Shoreview artist Eddie Hamilton through March 25 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Through the Lens” group photography exhibition through March 30 at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center — Plans for ELS military monument project through March 30 at Bethany Lutheran College, 715 Luther Drive; reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
