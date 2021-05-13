Photography by Dana Rose

An exhibit of photographs by Dana Rose opens Saturday at Four Pillars Gallery in the Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm.

 Courtesy Four Pillars Gallery

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter — “6 feet apART: Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2021”, works by Darby Rose Hurlbert, Claire Strohmeyer, Bryanna Filip and Hanna Calkins concludes today at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.

The 410 Project — Drawings and collages by Russ White Friday through May 30 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “The Distance Between Us” 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through the end of May, 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you