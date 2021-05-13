Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, Saturday through June 11 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland through May 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter — “6 feet apART: Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2021”, works by Darby Rose Hurlbert, Claire Strohmeyer, Bryanna Filip and Hanna Calkins concludes today at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.
The 410 Project — Drawings and collages by Russ White Friday through May 30 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “The Distance Between Us” 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through the end of May, 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.