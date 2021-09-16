Fibert art show

Some of the items displayed in “Fun with Fibers” an exhibit on display tjrough Sept. 29 in VINE Adult Community Center's gallery on its fifth floor.

VINE Adult Community Center — “Fun with Fibers” through Sept. 29 in center’s gallery on fifth floor. Exhibit may be viewed between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — New works by David Hyduke, Andrew Hellmund and Joel Iverson through Sept. 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Pity the Water: Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms” through Sept. 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — New permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.

Carnegie Art Center — “Living Rhythms: A Celebration of Non-Verbal Creativity” through Sept. 25 at 120 South Broad St. Interactive installation is Part III of Carnegie Unhinged Series; reception/community sculpture build collaboration with Mankato Makerspace 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America Monday through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — Reproductions of artworks by Le Sueur County natives Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass through Oct. 30 at 206 N. First St., Montgomery.

The 410 Project — Group exhibition by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Rachel Cox and Jonathan Thunder Friday through Oct. 2 at 523 S. Front St. “But I Guess I’m Already There...” opening reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center — New exhibit “Marian Anderson: Her Creative Process” at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; www.nchsmn.org/visit/treaty-site-history-center.

Waseca Art Center — Area quilters exhibit and art center member show through Nov. 5 at 200 N. State St, Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.

