L.M. Pauley Grain and Feed Elevator

"L.M. Pauley Grain and Feed Elevator" is among the images on display in The Bend of the River Photography exhibit at Blue Earth County Library in Mankato.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — The Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed-media works by Lisa Bierer through June 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 and photo exhibit “Seasons of Southern Minnesota” through July 2 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; admission: adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — “Semja Royal Tarot: Photography by James Wesley Taylor” through Saturday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. today through Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — WAC Youth Member Exhibit and aprons by fiber artist Yvonne Cory, of Easton, through June 3 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

