Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — ”Queer Experience Regional Exhibition” Friday through July 1 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Reception 6 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Mythic Gardens of the Future: New Work by Brian Frink” through June 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Impressions: Works by Denise Friesen, Joel Moline, Brad Widness and Brent Oglesbee” through June 24 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5-7 p.m. June 23.
410 Project — Collaborative photography exhibit of Southern Minnesota music scene Friday through June 17 at 523 South Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
VINE Community Center’s Fifth Floor Gallery — Mark Braun’s exhibit “Life Events Done in Pencil” through June 8 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Paintings by Brad Donner and woodcarvings by Robin Warburton through June 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
