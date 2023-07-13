Waseca Art Center — Works by painters Montana Becker and Scott Markell through Aug. 11 at 200 State St., Waseca. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — More than 170 works by center members through Aug. 26 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — ”Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Gut Heil!: Turnverein Artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” and permanent exhibits including “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — “Leap of Faith: Works celebrating frogs by Mankato artist Justin Ek” through Aug. 4 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center — Works by Adelaide Magner through Oct. 21 and new exhibit “Celebrating the Past, Cultivating the Future: Agriculture in Nicollet County” at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 18 to 54: $6, ages 55 and older; free admission to NCHS members.
The Smallest Cog — Works by St. Peter photographer Cheryl Casteen through July at 115 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter: Exhibit may be viewed during bike store hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Anything But Trashy” through Aug. 9 at 421 E. Hickory St. Exhibit may be viewed during center hours 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday through Aug. 9.
