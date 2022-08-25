Arts Center of Saint Peter — Membership show through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” and Bend of the River’s photo exhibit “Tombstones in Blue Earth County” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Carnegie Art Center — “On Board at the Carnegie: 2022 Board Member Exhibit” through Sept. 23 at 120. S. Broad St. Reception 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — “Always in Progress: Works by Dana Sikkila” through Sept. 16 on lower level of CSU. Reception 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Gallery open during CSU hours.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Prints Against the Present” Monday through Sept. 23 in Nelson Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Panel discussion 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ostrander Auditorium, Centennial Student Union.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” opens Friday at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — “The Natural Palette: Works by Bradley Donner” through Sept. 16 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — “Wonkist: Exhibition of Prints and Paintings by Edson Rosas and Sam Brown” Friday through Sept. 10 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Opening reception: 7-9 p.m. Friday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Flow of Painting” through Sept. 21 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. May be viewed during center hours.
Waseca Area Art Center — Works by Marcedes Hayunga through Sept. 2 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.