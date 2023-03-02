VINE Community Center — “Celebration of the Arts” exhibition featuring pencil drawings, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, mixed media and photography by VINE members through April 13 on fifth floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt Friday through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Mavs Art Showcase” through March 18 at 120 S. Broad St. Closing reception 5-7 p.m. March 17. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt” and “Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center; related dance program, 1:30 p.m. March 21. Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of photography by travel writer Autumn Carolynn through March 24 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The 410 Project — Annual juried exhibition through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “MSU Prints: Josh Winkler and Students” through March 31 in Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by Michael P. Aaness and James Taylor through March 17 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. March 17. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Cala: Contemporary Woodwork: Handmade Furniture by Harold Enamorado” concludes today at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
