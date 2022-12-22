Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Friday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. today and Friday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Friday and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Displays of vintage toys and holiday decorations and “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Annual ArtScape exhibit through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Holiday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday.
