Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Charlie Putnam and Ben Determan through Nov. 13 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Symbiotic: Works by Areca Roe” concludes today in Nelson Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Landscape paintings by Stephanie Spencer, of Blue Earth, through Nov. 23 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — A trio of focused exhibits from the Vilcek Foundation in New York City and “FOCUS IN/ON: George Ault’s Lower Broadway and His Traumatic Career” through Sunday in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — Annual Halloween exhibition through Friday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Threading Your Way Through: Celebration of Artisan Skills Passed Down From Our Ancestors” through Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. Exhibit may be viewed during center hours.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “An Artist’s Subject Matter: Paintings by Paul Burmeister” through Nov. 23 at 715 Luther Drive. Reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
