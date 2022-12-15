Randy Wood street photography

One of the works in Randy Wood’s exhibit of street photography on display at Blue Earth County History Society’s History Center through Dec. 30

 Courtesy Randy Wood

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Displays of vintage toys and holiday decorations and “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Carnegie Art Center — Works by more than 50 members through Saturday at 120. S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Annual ArtScape exhibit through Dec. 30 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — “Fornever: Photography by Khyron Winfield” through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — Juried art show through Friday at 200 N. State St., Waseca; Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0