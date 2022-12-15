Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Displays of vintage toys and holiday decorations and “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by more than 50 members through Saturday at 120. S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Annual ArtScape exhibit through Dec. 30 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — “Fornever: Photography by Khyron Winfield” through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Juried art show through Friday at 200 N. State St., Waseca; Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
