Mary Ann Morness Jensen stands near some of her art works on display in an exhibit at the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center.

 Courtesy Blue Earth County Historical Society

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Paintings and mixed media by Gary Campbell through July 3 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Becoming Brown County” and “Never Shall I Forget: The U.S. Dakota War of 1862” and other exhibits at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Dana Rose, of Alford, Iowa, through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The 410 Project — “Faster Than Speed: Paintings by James Mackey” through June 20 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

