Arts Center of Saint Peter — Membership show through Aug. 27 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” and Bend of the River’s photo exhibit “Tombstones in Blue Earth County” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits include “Becoming Brown County” on first floor and display of historic pottery made in Brown County on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Metal sculptures by David Hyduke, of Kasota, through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — “Art Inside: Works by people incarcerated at Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility” through Aug. 20 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Flow of Painting” Wednesday through Sept. 21 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. May be viewed during center hours.
