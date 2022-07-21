Carnegie Art Center — “There Once Was a Tree...”: Cultivate Mankato art show Friday through Aug. 5 at 120. S. Broad St. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Art center open Friday and Saturday this week.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Membership show through Aug. 27 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” and photo exhibit “Tombstones in Blue Earth County” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits include “Becoming Brown County” on first floor and display of historic pottery made in Brown County on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Uplift: Works from Art Quest classes and members photography exhibit through July 26 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. May be viewed during center hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.