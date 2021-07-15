Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Pity the Water: Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms” through Sept. 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Annual members’ show through Aug. 28 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — New permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Centennial Student Union Art Gallery — Mixed-media portraits and other works by Gregory Wilkins at Minnesota State University through Aug. 9. Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Block prints by Nan Karr Kaufenberg through Friday 16 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; www.thegrandnewulm.com/upcoming-exhibits.
Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center — New exhibit “Marian Anderson: Her Creative Process” at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; www.nchsmn.org/visit/treaty-site-history-center.
VINE Adult Community Center — “Summertime: Member-artist show” through July 28, fifth floor of the center, 421 East Hickory St.; Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Waseca Art Center — 45th anniversary exhibit and youth membership show through July 23 at 200 N. State St, Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
