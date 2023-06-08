Carnegie Art Center (web only)

Works by Denise Friesen, Joel Moline, Brad Widness and Brent Oglesbee” through June 24 at Carnegie Art Center, at 120 S. Broad St.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Mythic Gardens of the Future: New Work by Brian Frink” through June 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — New exhibits: “Gut Heil!: Turnverein artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission fee waived today for both new exhibits.

Carnegie Art Center — “Impressions: Works by Denise Friesen, Joel Moline, Brad Widness and Brent Oglesbee” through June 24 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5-7 p.m. June 23.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — ”Queer Experience Regional Exhibition” through July 1 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

410 Project — Collaborative photography exhibit of Southern Minnesota music scene through June 17 at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

VINE Community Center’s Fifth Floor Gallery — Mark Braun’s exhibit “Life Events Done in Pencil” concludes today at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — Paintings by Brad Donner and woodcarvings by Robin Warburton through June 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

