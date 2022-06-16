Holland Sky

Robert Henri's "Holland Sky (Haarlem)" is among the selection of Ashcan School paintings from the Hillstrom's permanent collection that can be viewed this summer from the hallway outside the closed museum. 

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Window display of Ashcan School paintings through July 4 on lower floor of Jackson Campus Center. May be viewed during campus center hours.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed-media works by Lisa Bierer through June 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — The Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 and photo exhibit “Seasons of Southern Minnesota” through July 2 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — Recent works by Anwen Teachout through June 25 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. today through Saturday.

VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Uplift: Works From Art Quest classes and members photography exhibit through July 26 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

