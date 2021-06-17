Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Block prints by Nan Karr Kaufenberg Saturday through July 16 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 5 p.m. Friday. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Paintings and mixed media by Gary Campbell through July 3 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment only; call 345-5566.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Becoming Brown County” and “Never Shall I Forget: The U.S. Dakota War of 1862” and other exhibits at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Art Gallery — “Black Lives Matter: Works by Gregory Wilkins” through Aug. 9 at Minnesota State University. Gallery hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The 410 Project — “Faster Than Speed: Paintings by James Mackey” through June 20 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
