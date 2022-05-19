Aprons

Yvonne Cory, of Easton, poses with some of her aprons. Items in her collection are on display at Waseca Art Center through June 3.

 Courtesy The Land

Waseca Art Center — WAC Youth Member Exhibit and aprons by fiber artist Yvonne Cory, of Easton, through June 3 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed-media works by Lisa Bierer through June 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Artworks by Lindsey Beyer through June and “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — This month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibit of historic pottery made in Brown County through October on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2022 through Saturday on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23, 2023, at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; admission: adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.

The 410 Project — “Semja Royal Tarot: Photography by James Wesley Taylor” through May 28. Hours: 2-6 p.m. today through Saturday.

