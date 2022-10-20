Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed media works by Susan Heggestad of Vermillion, SD, through Oct. 30 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Closing reception 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Street photography exhibit through Dec. 30, reception 1-4 p.m. Saturday; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Charlie Putnam and Ben Determan through Nov. 13 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Works by ceramics/sculpture students through Oct. 28 in lower level of CSU.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Symbiotic: Works by Areca Roe” through Nov. 4 in Nelson Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — A trio of focused exhibits from the Vilcek Foundation in New York City and “FOCUS IN/ON: George Ault’s Lower Broadway and His Traumatic Career” through Nov. 6 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — ”Tweety & the Toque: Paintings by Raya Watts” through Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “One More Block: Street Photography by Ben Lundsten” through Oct. 27 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
